McConnell: Trump making it 'harder' to achieve his own goals

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellMassachusetts GOP looks for challenger vs. Warren Trump’s White House struggles with messaging Corker: Senate GOP discussing best path for Russia probe MORE (R-Ky.) says President Trump’s public remarks and tweets are complicating his ability to enact his agenda.

“[It’d be] 10 to 15 points higher if he allowed himself to stay on message,” McConnell told the Weekly Standard Wednesday, referencing Trump’s approval rating. "What he’s saying makes everything harder. [They make it] harder to achieve what you want to achieve.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell said he had repeatedly urged Trump to tone down his rhetoric, especially on his Twitter account.

“He doesn’t always take my advice,” he said, noting the president is the “most criticized person in the world.”

“[He should not] respond to criticism,” McConnell added.

He said he does not object to Trump’s tweets but “what you say with the tweet” instead. McConnell said Trump creates a “theater aspect” when he publicly tackles certain issues, creating fodder for the media “on a daily basis.”

The Kentucky senator insisted he has “a really good relationship” with Trump despite his remarks, citing an hour they spent together at the White House last week.

Trump has repeatedly used Twitter as a medium for attacking opponents, ranging from political opponents to celebrities.

The president earlier Wednesday blasted the “fake news media” on Twitter following reports that aides with his 2016 campaign were repeatedly in touch with senior Russian intelligence officials.

“The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” he tweeted, calling CNN and MSNBC “unwatchable.”

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTrump: Dems made up Russia story because they lost election Draft Jennifer Granholm to save the DNC 'Morning Joe' mocks Trump for changing tune on support for leaks MORE’s losing campaign,” Trump added.

“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!”