McCain hopes Americans can be confident GOP-controlled Congress can investigate president

Sen. John McCain John McCainGraham: Free press and independent judiciary are worth fighting for Drug importation from other countries will save dollars and lives Rand Paul: We’re very lucky John McCain’s not in charge MORE (R-Ariz.) said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he hopes Americans can have confidence that the Republican-controlled Congress can thoroughly investigate the president if necessary.

"I hope so. And I have to believe so," the Arizona Republican said when asked on NBC's "Meet The Press."

"More hope than belief," McCain added.

McCain has been critical of Trump during the first few weeks of his presidency.

He has called for a special committee to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. When asked why he thinks Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) has been so hesitant, McCain said he thinks McConnell "has confidence in the Intelligence Committee."

"I was looking for a select committee on the attempts of Russia to affect the outcome of our election," McCain said.

"On this broader issue, let's get some answers to some fundamental questions."

McCain said there are many questions on the matter, adding that "we first of all need to understand the parameters of what's happened here."

"And so I would hold off and wait and see what happens," he said.

"One thing that you and I know from being around Washington, there's probably going to be some more shoes to drop."