Liberal groups want Manchin removed from Dem leadership

Several liberal groups plan to deliver a petition to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerConservative radio host: 'Evidence is overwhelming' of Obama spying Pelosi rips Trump tweets: 'Deflector-in-Chief is at it again' Top Obama adviser to Trump: 'No president can order a wiretap' MORE (D-N.Y.) Thursday morning calling on him to remove Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinGet wise, GOP. The healthcare groundswell isn't going away Poll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees Senate confirms Perry for Energy secretary MORE (D-W.Va.) from party leadership.

The groups argue that Manchin’s lack of resistance to President Trump warrants his removal as the vice chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

“There is no justification for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Charles SchumerConservative radio host: 'Evidence is overwhelming' of Obama spying Pelosi rips Trump tweets: 'Deflector-in-Chief is at it again' Top Obama adviser to Trump: 'No president can order a wiretap' MORE to anoint someone as a member of Democratic leadership who consistently votes with Trump’s extreme right-wing priorities, fails to defend our progressive values, and routinely collaborates with Trump by enabling his racist and fascist agenda grounded in xenophobia and hate,” CREDO Action, one of the groups collecting signatures, wrote on its website.

Manchin, who hails from a state Trump won in November by more than 40 points, has angered progressive groups by voting for Trump’s Cabinet nominees. On Wednesday, he added to the list of Trump nominees he has supported by joining the GOP and 15 other Democrats in voting to confirm Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) as secretary of the Interior.

One of the groups involved in the petition effort against Manchin, We Will Replace You, is threatening primary challenges to Democratic senators who have not committed to a full resistance of Trump's agenda.

The groups, which include We Will Replace You, Democracy for America, CREDO Action, Other98 and 350 Action, have collected more than 225,000 signatures for the Manchin petition.

We Will Replace You called for Manchin to be removed from leadership after leaked audio revealed that the senator took part in an off-the-record meeting with Breitbart News.

Activists plan to phone all of Schumer’s state and D.C. offices Thursday morning, as others deliver the petition to his office on Capitol Hill.