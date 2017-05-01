Gillibrand rules out 2020 presidential run: report

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandGillibrand rules out 2020 presidential run: report Senate votes to confirm Rosenstein as deputy attorney general Senate approves Trump's Agriculture chief MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday said she is ruling out a run for the White House in 2020.

“I’m focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I’m ruling it out,” Gillibrand said in Fort Drum, N.Y., according to NYStateofPolitics.com.

The senator, who had been considered a potential candidate for 2020, said she is “dedicated to serving our state as our senator and I’m running for re-election so I can continue to be their senator.”

Gillibrand has been an outspoken critic of President Trump's Cabinet choices, including casting the sole vote in the Senate against retired Gen. James Mattis's nomination to be Defense secretary.

Gillibrand earlier this year said she was focused on winning reelection to the seat she's held since 2009.

“No, I am running for Senate. I’m running for Senate in 2018,” Gillibrand told radio host John Catsimatidis in February.

“I really love my job and I feel like I can make a huge difference for New Yorkers, fighting for them," she said at the time.