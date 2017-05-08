Anticipation high ahead of Yates testimony

Anticipation is high ahead of testimony on Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee from the former acting attorney general fired by President Trump.

Sally Yates, who was fired after her refusal to back the president's controversial immigration order, is expected to give her account of the warnings she gave to the White House regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Yates reportedly told the White House that Flynn might have misled the administration about the content of his communications with Sergey Kislyak.

A CNN report last week said Yates is expected to tell a Senate panel she strongly warned the White House about Flynn weeks before he was fired.

According to Yates's reported testimony, she warned the Trump administration nearly three weeks before Flynn was ousted.

Yates reportedly said that Flynn's misleading comments could have made him vulnerable to being compromised by Russia, the sources told CNN.

Trump fired Flynn in early February after reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Kislyak.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Feb. 14, the day after Flynn's firing, that Yates only "wanted to give a heads up to us on some comments that may have seemed in conflict with what [Flynn] had sent the vice president."