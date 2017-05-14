Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerSchumer: Block new FBI director until special prosecutor on Russia is appointed Sunday shows preview: Comey fallout continues as replacement interviews kick off The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday raised questions about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jeff SessionsGOP senator defends Sessions's role in finding next FBI director Flynn subpoena sets up battle between White House, Congress Schumer: Sessions 'seems to be violating' recusal on Russia probe MORE violated his recusal promise.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Schumer said he thinks Sessions should be investigated.

"He didn't tell the truth about meeting with the Russians, so he recused himself," Schumer said. "Now he seems to be violating that recusal, that would seem on its face to be part of this."

Schumer said he asked the inspector general to look into "any interference to thwart the investigation" regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election as well as whether Sessions "should have participated in the firing of Comey."

Schumer said he called for Sessions to step down when he "didn't tell the truth about the Russians."

"Because it's the highest law enforcement officer in the land," he said. He doubled down on the request Sunday.

"The actions of the last week make all the more reason that he should not be attorney general," he said.