GOP senator: Comey firing 'exacerbates the erosion of trust in our institutions'

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Sunday said President Trump's handling of FBI Director James Comey’s firing helps erode the trust in United States institutions.

“I think it exacerbates the erosion of trust in our institutions,” Sasses told CBS’s “Face the Nation” while discussing the fallout of Comey’s firing last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasse, who previously said the timing of Comey’s firing was “troubling,” added that the Department of Justice has been politicized in recent years.

“There’s a lot that we need to understand better about how this happened,” the senator said.

Trump fired Comey last week while calling for “a new beginning” at the bureau.

Sasse during his appearance on CBS Sunday morning emphasized the need for “a shared narrative” about America to combat the erosion in confidence in institutions.

“We need to have a shared civic understanding of America” before partisan politics, Sasse said.