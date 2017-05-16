Arizona Sen. John McCain John McCainGOP nears total exasperation with Trump McCain: Trump scandals reaching 'Watergate size and scale' Overnight Defense: Trump reportedly asked Comey to end Flynn probe | McMaster says Trump didn't know intel source | Why the Navy is dropping 'goddamned steam' catapults MORE (R) reportedly said Tuesday that scandals within President Trump's administration are reaching a "Watergate size and scale."

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain just said at a dinner honoring him that the Trump scandals have reached a "Watergate size and scale" -- wow — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 17, 2017

McCain at IRI dinner says scandals surrounding Trump are reaching "watergate size" — Jenna Lifhits (@jlifhits) May 17, 2017

McCain, at IRI dinner panel being moderated by Schiefer, said the Trump scandals have become nearly "Watergate-size," per attendee. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 17, 2017

@SenJohnMcCain at IRI dinner now- "We've seen this movie before. It's reaching Watergate size and scale....This is not good for the country" — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 17, 2017

McCain made the statement at a International Republican Institute dinner on Tuesday night. Multiple reporters said that during a speech at the event, McCain compared recent reports surrounding Trump's administration to Watergate.

McCain's statement came just hours after a bombshell report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey inFebruary to stop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has faced a major fallout over the last week following his surprise firing of Comey and reports that he revealed highly confidential information to Russian diplomats.

McCain also reportedly criticized Trump during his speech, calling it "unacceptable" to have allowed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov into the Oval Office.

"I've known Lavrov for 30 years&he's an old KGB stooge&Putin is a murderer. To have the guy in the Oval Office...it's unacceptable " -McCain — Danielle Pletka (@dpletka) May 17, 2017