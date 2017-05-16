 

McCain: Trump scandals reaching 'Watergate size and scale'

By Brooke Seipel - 05/16/17 08:52 PM EDT
McCain: Trump scandals reaching 'Watergate size and scale'
© Greg Nash

Arizona Sen. John McCainJohn McCainGOP nears total exasperation with Trump McCain: Trump scandals reaching 'Watergate size and scale' Overnight Defense: Trump reportedly asked Comey to end Flynn probe | McMaster says Trump didn't know intel source | Why the Navy is dropping 'goddamned steam' catapults MORE (R) reportedly said Tuesday that scandals within President Trump's administration are reaching a "Watergate size and scale."

ADVERTISEMENT
McCain made the statement at a International Republican Institute dinner on Tuesday night. Multiple reporters said that during a speech at the event, McCain compared recent reports surrounding Trump's administration to Watergate. 

 

McCain's statement came just hours after a bombshell report that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey inFebruary to stop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has faced a major fallout over the last week following his surprise firing of Comey and reports that he revealed highly confidential information to Russian diplomats.

McCain also reportedly criticized Trump during his speech, calling it "unacceptable" to have allowed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov into the Oval Office.

Tags John McCain