Homeland Secretary jokes Trump should use saber on the press

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly jokingly told President Trump to use a saber on the press on Wednesday during a ceremony at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

"Use that on the press, sir,” Kelly told the president after he had handed off the ceremonial saber during the event.

Trump reportedly responded, ”Yeah, that's right."

Pres. Trump was presented ceremonial saber at CG commencement. Sec. Kelly joked with him after he sat down, "use that on the press, sir.” — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) May 17, 2017

VIDEO - DHS Sec. to Trump after he receives ceremonial saber from USCG Academy: "Use that on the press, sir."



Trump: "Yeah, that's right." pic.twitter.com/rg0U5U0aIa — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 17, 2017

The secretary’s alleged comments come after a week of bombshell news reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week amid the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump had asked Comey to end a the agency’s probe of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in February, following Flynn’s resignation.

And on Monday, The Washington Post reported that Trump disclosed highly classified information to top Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump, who has had a rocky relationship with the press since the election, regularly calls negative media reports "fake news."