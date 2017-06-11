Graham: Trump could 'go down' because he can't stay quiet

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey GrahamGraham: Trump could 'go down' because he can't stay quiet Sunday shows preview: Senate Intel members talk Comey testimony Senators debate bringing in Comey for Round 2 MORE (R-S.C.) on Sunday said President Trump could be the first commander in chief “to go down” over ongoing chaos in his administration, including his Twitter habit.

“You may be the first president in history to go down because you can't stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that if you just were quiet, would clear you,” Graham said of Trump on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

The senator said while Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey were inappropriate, they do not constitute obstruction of justice.

Graham’s comments come hours after Trump tweeted that Comey was "cowardly" for leaking his written memos to the press.

“At the end of the day, he’s got a good agenda but this gets in the way of it,” Graham added of Trump on CBS.

Graham said that the president could reform the immigration system and pursue his agenda if the chaos subsided.