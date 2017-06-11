Schumer: Trump needs to 'step up to the plate'

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerSunday shows preview: Senate Intel members talk Comey testimony Senators debate bringing in Comey for Round 2 Dems play hardball on Russia sanctions MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said President Trump needs “to step up to the plate,” adding that his lack of political experience is not an excuse for missteps.

“The fact that he’s new, the fact that he may not say things so seriously, that’s not an excuse. He’s the president of the United States and he’s got to step up to the plate,” Schumer told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Speaker(R-Wis.) noted following former FBI Director James Comey's testimony that Trump is new to government. Comey testified under oath that Trump asked him to "let go" of the bureau's probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a claim Trump's lawyer denied.

Schumer during his television appearance on Sunday dismissed Ryan's reasoning.

“The president is the most powerful man in the world. His words really, really matter,” Schumer said.