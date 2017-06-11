Sen. John McCain John McCainMcCain says American leadership was better under Obama: report OPINION: It wasn’t Watergate, but Comey hearing could be Trump's Waterloo Winners and losers from Comey’s testimony MORE (R-Ariz.) said American leadership was stronger under President Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama Barack ObamaNY attorney: 'Very weird and peculiar' that Trump called me 3 times before I was fired McCain says American leadership was better under Obama: report Comey followed careful plan in leaking memos MORE, according to a Guardian report published Sunday.

Asked if the country stood on sturdier ground under Obama's leadership, McCain said "yes," according to the report.

“As far as American leadership is concerned, yes," said McCain, who also vocally criticized many of the Obama administration's foreign policy decisions.

McCain also lost to Obama when he ran as the GOP nominee in the 2008 presidential election.

The top Senate Republican was also asked what "message" the president delivered to the U.K. last week when he publicly criticized London's mayor, shortly after a terror-related attack that left eight people dead and many more wounded.

“What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead,” said McCain, chairman on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica,” he added.

Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan's comment that Londoners should not be alarmed by the increased police presence following the attack by taking the statement out of context.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement,” Trump tweeted last week.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Trump also used the two recent attacks in the United Kingdom to renew his push to ban refugees and immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries.