Sanders dodges question on FBI investigation into his wife

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report Unusually candid Fed chief recognizes trade's dark side Sanders: Throwing 23 million off healthcare is 'beyond obscene' MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday ignored questions about the FBI investigation into his wife from Fox News and The Associated Press, opting instead to give an answer about healthcare to a Fox News reporter who caught up with him outside the Capitol.

"No, that's not what I'm talking about today," Sanders told an Associated Press reporter who also attempted to ask about the FBI's investigation into his wife.

The FBI is reportedly looking into whether Jane Sanders falsified loan documents while she served as the president of Burlington College. The small Vermont liberal arts school closed down in May 2016 after going bankrupt and failing to meet accreditation standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

A family spokesperson confirmed to the AP on Monday that Jane Sanders has hired a lawyer to protect her interests.

A reporter for Fox News asked Sanders Monday if he still thought the probe into his wife was “politically motivated” now that other news outlets have reported on the investigation.

"Well I'm glad that you're interested in the fact that the Republican leadership is proposing legislation which would throw millions of people off of health insurance," Sanders told the reporter in a brief clip aired by Fox News.