Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzFacebook’s success threatens each of us individually and the nation as a whole Cruz backs ‘clean’ ObamaCare repeal if GOP can’t pass replacement Cruz: GOP should vote to repeal ObamaCare if they can’t agree on plan MORE (R-Texas) said in a town hall Thursday night that he agrees with President Trump’s statement from last month that the Senate should vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act entirely if the GOP replacement bill is unable to pass.

Cruz partnered with The Concerned Veterans for America for the event to discuss his proposed version of the healthcare bill amid a series of town hall events with the group focused on veteran issues.

Cruz's endorsement of repealing and then later replacing ObamaCare comes after Trump tweeted his support for such a plan last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's tweet came after the Republican Senate leadership delayed a vote on the ObamaCare overhaul due to lack of support.

Despite the president’s call to action, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will continue to pursue a joint plan to repeal and replace the system.

Cruz offered an amendment to the GOP bill, which would retain the current system’s provision that allows people who purchase insurance plans in the market to keep the plan of their choice.