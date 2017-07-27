The Hill will be providing updated coverage of the Senate's free-wheeling marathon healthcare session Thursday night, known as a vote-a-rama.
Pence arrives at Capitol
11:35 p.m.
Vice President Pence arrived at the Capitol shortly before 11:30 p.m on Thursday night, as Republicans prepare to vote on their "skinny" repeal proposal.
VP Pence just arrived at US Capitol ahead of midnight Senate votes on heath care. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 28, 2017
Pence is en route — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) July 28, 2017
11:18 p.m.
The GOP's newly released "skinny" repeal of ObamaCare would result in 16 million additional people without insurance by 2026, according to a CBO score released Thursday night.
The bill, released just hours before its vote Thursday night, would repeal ObamaCare's individual mandate permanently and its employer mandate for eight years.
CBO also estimated that premiums in the individual market would increase by 20 percent compared to current law in all years between 2018 and 2026.
'Skinny' repeal faces key late-night vote
11:01 p.m.
Senate GOP leaders' "skinny" repeal proposal of ObamaCare will face a key hurdle shortly after midnight Thursday.
The Senate is expected to vote at midnight on a Democratic effort to send the repeal measure to committee, which is widely expected to fail.
Republicans will then move try to attach the paired-down repeal proposal to a House-passed healthcare bill, which is being used as vehicle for any Senate work.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnellMitch McConnellSenate heading for late night ahead of ObamaCare repeal showdown Live Coverage: Senate edges close to passing scaled-down ObamaCare repeal Demonstrators gather outside Capitol to protest GOP ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Ky.) will need at least 50 votes to overcome the hurdle, though a successful vote could signal that leaders have the support to ultimately approve the bill.
Doctors rip GOP's 'skinny' ObamaCare repeal
10:54 p.m.
The American Medical Association blasted the Senate GOP's newly released "skinny" ObamaCare repeal bill Thursday evening as a "toxic prescription that would make matters worse."
"Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!" President Trump tweeted late Thursday as lawmakers began discussing the GOP's Health Care Freedom Act.
"Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!" President Trump tweeted late Thursday as lawmakers began discussing the GOP's Health Care Freedom Act.
Planned Parenthood denounces 'skinny' repeal bill
10:35 p.m.
Planned Parenthood came out strong against the “skinny” repeal, which defunds it for one year, saying “Trumpcare is the worst bill for women in a generation” in a statement.
“The simple fact is that blocking millions from getting preventive care at Planned Parenthood would result in more undetected cancers and more unintended pregnancies,” Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a statement.
Planned Parenthood also pushed back on the notion that funding would be transferred to community health centers, saying it is reimbursed by Medicaid when patients come in and doesn’t receive a line item in a budget.
Senate releases Health Care Freedom Act
10:30 p.m.
The bill, titled the Health Care Freedom Act, also repeals the medical device tax for three years and increases contribution limits to Health Savings Accounts for three years.
A vote on the bill is expected after midnight. Lawmakers could then offer amendments to the legislation.