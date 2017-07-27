The Hill will be providing updated coverage of the Senate's free-wheeling marathon healthcare session Thursday night, known as a vote-a-rama.

Pence arrives at Capitol

11:35 p.m.

Vice President Pence arrived at the Capitol shortly before 11:30 p.m on Thursday night, as Republicans prepare to vote on their "skinny" repeal proposal.

11:25 p.m.

"Let us not make a bad situation worse, and let us not make the American people feel even more contemptuous of this institution than they currently do," Sanders said from the Senate floor.

CBO: 16 million would lose coverage under 'skinny' repeal

11:18 p.m.

The GOP's newly released "skinny" repeal of ObamaCare would result in 16 million additional people without insurance by 2026, according to a CBO score released Thursday night.



The bill, released just hours before its vote Thursday night, would repeal ObamaCare's individual mandate permanently and its employer mandate for eight years.



CBO also estimated that premiums in the individual market would increase by 20 percent compared to current law in all years between 2018 and 2026.

'Skinny' repeal faces key late-night vote

11:01 p.m.

Senate GOP leaders' "skinny" repeal proposal of ObamaCare will face a key hurdle shortly after midnight Thursday.

The Senate is expected to vote at midnight on a Democratic effort to send the repeal measure to committee, which is widely expected to fail.

Republicans will then move try to attach the paired-down repeal proposal to a House-passed healthcare bill, which is being used as vehicle for any Senate work.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellSenate heading for late night ahead of ObamaCare repeal showdown Live Coverage: Senate edges close to passing scaled-down ObamaCare repeal Demonstrators gather outside Capitol to protest GOP ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Ky.) will need at least 50 votes to overcome the hurdle, though a successful vote could signal that leaders have the support to ultimately approve the bill.

Doctors rip GOP's 'skinny' ObamaCare repeal

10:54 p.m.

The American Medical Association blasted the Senate GOP's newly released "skinny" ObamaCare repeal bill Thursday evening as a "toxic prescription that would make matters worse."

"Eliminating the individual mandate will lead to adverse selection , triggering higher premiums and further destabilizing the individual market," AMA President David O. Barbe said in a statement.

"The stated goal was to advance policies to lower premiums, but the ‘skinny’ bill would do the exact opposite, harming patients across the country."

Trump weighs in on healthcare debate

10:45 p.m.

"Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!" President Trump tweeted late Thursday as lawmakers began discussing the GOP's Health Care Freedom Act.

Planned Parenthood denounces 'skinny' repeal bill

10:35 p.m.

Planned Parenthood came out strong against the “skinny” repeal, which defunds it for one year, saying “Trumpcare is the worst bill for women in a generation” in a statement.

“The simple fact is that blocking millions from getting preventive care at Planned Parenthood would result in more undetected cancers and more unintended pregnancies,” Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood also pushed back on the notion that funding would be transferred to community health centers, saying it is reimbursed by Medicaid when patients come in and doesn’t receive a line item in a budget.

Senate releases Health Care Freedom Act

10:30 p.m.

The Senate released a skinny ObamaCare repeal bill that defunds Planned Parenthood for a year, permanently eliminates the individual insurance mandate and repeals the employer mandate for eight years.