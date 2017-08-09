Republicans playing defense in August recess

Republicans are playing defense as they return to their home states with few signature accomplishments to tout.

GOP lawmakers are facing constituents with an agenda that is months behind schedule and growing frustration with a White House many believe has at times undermined key priorities.

Leadership is pushing back against the notion that their members are failing to make good on years-long campaign pledges. Instead, they want voters to withhold judgment until the end of 2018—when the 115th Congress wraps up.

In the latest sign of friction between the two ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellFive tough decisions for the GOP on healthcare McConnell on healthcare failure: 'Feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president' George Will warns ‘grotesque’ is becoming normal for GOP MORE (R-Ky.) described the belief that the GOP-controlled Congress hasn’t “done anything” as “extremely irritating.”

McConnell attributed the narrative, in part, to unrealistic expectations set by President Trump.

“Congress goes on for two years, and part of the reason I think that the story line is that we haven’t done much is because in part the president and others have set these early time lines,” the Senate GOP leader said in Kentucky.

McConnell, who has been in the Senate for decades, said Trump — whom he noted didn’t have any political experience — had “excessive expectations” about how quickly Congress can craft and pass a bill that were “unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating.”

McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP debates deep cut to corporate tax rate 5 things members of Congress are doing over August recess Paul Ryan: Intel leaks 'the problem of the leaker, not the journalist' MORE (R-Wis.) outlined an ambitious 200-days agenda during the GOP retreat in late January that included repealing and replacing ObamaCare and overhauling the tax code.

Instead, Senate Republicans haven’t found a healthcare plan that can win the backing of 50 GOP senators. Instead, leadership is turning its focus towards passing tax reform by the end of the year.

Trump defended his first 200 days on Tuesday, firing back at critics via Twitter that “rarely has any administration achieved what we have achieved..not even close! Don't believe the Fake News Suppression Polls!”

But Republicans are already seeing signs of early backlash from constituents.

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory GardnerOvernight Energy: Senate begins moving energy nominations | Interior watchdog probing Zinke calls GOP senator: Time for words on North Korea is over Hickenlooper on WH run with Kasich: 'You never know' MORE (R-Colo.), who chairs the Senate Republican campaign arm, faced angry voters over his ObamaCare repeal votes during a town hall that was intended to be about environmental policy.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, was at times shouted down during his town hall in western North Carolina, according to the Asheville Citizen-Press. And a man in Rep. Doug LaMalfa's town hall told the California Republican, who voted for the House-ObamaCare repeal and replace bill, that he hoped the lawmaker would “die in pain.”

Dozens of Republicans are scheduled to hold a town hall, tele-town hall or ticketed event over the break, according to The Town Hall Project.

They can expect a wave of pressure from Democrats and outside groups, who have leveraged public appearances to confront lawmakers in moments that regularly go viral.

Indivisible, a progressive group created by former congressional staffers, held a nationwide strategy session this week to prep its members on how to have the biggest impact while lawmakers are in their home states.

“We really want to make sure that Indivisible groups are everywhere. ...We want to be everywhere, and we want to be keeping up that constituent pressure,” Sara Marino, a member of Indivisible’s organizing team, said during the event explaining the group’s August strategy.

MoveOn.Org is also teaming up with progressive groups for the “Resistance Recess,” which will include more than 200 events based around town halls, public appearances or “constituent town halls” organized by activists.

Some Republicans have acknowledged that their party has struggled to make good on its promises despite having the first unified GOP government in roughly a decade.

“I’m kind of embarrassed to talk about policy because, so far this year, we’ve had a very poor track record, except rescinding a lot of bad Obama regulations,” Sen. Charles Grassley Chuck GrassleyTrump turns on GOP Congress Senators call for disclosure of administration's ethics waivers Senate confirms Trump's new FBI director MORE (R-Iowa) said at an agriculture summit in Iowa.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ron JohnsonGOP senator: Move on from healthcare, turn to debt ceiling Sunday shows preview: Senators tout bill to protect Mueller Trump turns on GOP Congress MORE (R-Wis.) told reporters before senators decamped from Washington that, while he thought focusing initially on rolling back Obama-era regulations was the right decision, his party should have taken up tax reform before healthcare.

“I tell them what I’ve been telling them for six years, don’t outsource problem solving to this place. ...I’m not a big fan of this place. I think people understand that,” he said when asked how he would explain the current Congress to voters back home.

Lawmakers are also increasingly blaming the media, which they argue hasn't covered their accomplishments, and Democrats, who have slowed down the confirmation processes for many of President Trump's nominees.

House Republicans launched a website called “Did You Know?” that slammed the media for focusing on “chaos” instead of legislation passed by the House. The website also claims that the media isn’t focusing on issues that are important to average Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco RubioSantorum: How to get family policy right for working families Overnight Finance: Trump-Russia probe reportedly expands to possible financial crimes | Cruel September looms for GOP | Senate clears financial nominees | Mulvaney reverses on debt ceiling Florida Dems hosting fundraiser for GOP lawmaker MORE (R-Fla.) pushed back during an interview with a Florida CBS station when questioned about Republicans’ inability to pass "major" legislation.

“A lot of it didn’t get covered because it’s not controversial,” he said. “Because it doesn’t lead on the newscast doesn’t make it not a major piece of legislation.”

There is also growing frustration within the Senate GOP caucus about Democrats’ slow walking of Trump’s nominees.

“Democrats made it their goal in life to obstruct everything that we tried to do or that the administration tried to do. I think that’s probably the single major reason,” Sen. John Cornyn John CornynTrump turns on GOP Congress Senators push federal prisons to expand compassionate release GOP senators move to bolster border security, crack down on immigration MORE (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said when asked to explain why more wasn’t done in the first six months.

Two members, GOP Sens. James Lankford (Okla.) and Johnson, are renewing their bid to get their colleagues to agree to change the rules on debate time for most nominations, which is currently capped at 30 hours once a nominee clears an initial hurdle.

But leadership could face an uphill battle to getting fifty members of the caucus to sign off on additional rules changes after they went “nuclear” to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in April by eliminating the filibuster for nominees to the top court.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) pointed to Gorsuch’s confirmation and more than a dozen votes rolling back Obama-era regulations as major wins for Republicans, the last of which cleared the Senate in early May.

In the meantime, Republican senators hope that their constituents will give them more time to make good on campaign promises.

“This Congress has got about a year and a half ago, and I think we will have success by the end of that time period. We’d like to have it quicker,” Rounds said.

McConnell echoed that, asking voters to “judge this Congress when it finishes.”

“How much of have we done to make America competitive again, and to grow again, and that’s part of … making America great again, which is what the president talks about so much,” he said.