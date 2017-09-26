Roy Moore pulls out gun while speaking at rally

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pulled out a handgun during a campaign rally Monday night.

During the rally — which came just hours ahead of the Republican primary runoff Tuesday — Moore said he dealt with nearly three months of negative ads, ABC News reported.

"Ads that were completely false. That I don't believe in the Second Amendment," Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, said.

He then turned and pulled out a handgun, while saying: "I believe in the Second Amendment."

The comment was met with cheers from the audience.

Moore headed into Election Day leading in polls over Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), who has the backing of President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).

Strange's allies had poured nearly $11 million into the race as of Friday, and Strange's campaign organization has outspent Moore by more than 300 percent.

The winner of the Tuesday runoff election will face Democrat Doug Jones in the December general election as Republican try to keep the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump on Monday said that if Alabama voters elected Moore, Democrats would win the general election for the seat.

Conservatives figures like 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon have backed Moore as an anti-establishment Republican.