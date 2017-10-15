Collins: Bannon's rhetoric about McConnell 'not helpful'

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGun proposal picks up GOP support Giffords, Scalise highlight party differences on guns Agricultural trade demands investment in MAP and FMD MORE (R-Maine) said Sunday that former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon's rhetoric about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGun proposal picks up GOP support Children’s health-care bill faces new obstacles Dems see Trump as potential ally on gun reform MORE (R-Ky.) is “not helpful.”

“This is not helpful or appropriate at all. Obviously Mr. Bannon has the right to support whomever he wants to support,” Collins told ABC’s “This Week.”

“But I think his rhetoric is exactly what the American people are tired of. They don’t want this hyper partisanship. They want us to work together and they want us to get things done.”

Bannon has vowed to challenge the Republican establishment in the 2018 midterms and put up primary challengers against GOP senators.

Collins slammed Bannon’s “over the top rhetoric” about McConnell as “not helpful.”

“Mitch McConnell is the Senate Majority Leader. The president needs him. I’m glad that they’re working together on tax reform and a lot of other issues,” she said.