Transcript: Flake announces retirement from Senate floor

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday announced his retirement in remarks critical of President Trump on the Senate floor.

“It is clear at this moment that a traditional conservative who believes in limited government and free markets ... has a narrower and narrower path to nomination in the Republican Party,” Flake said. “It's also clear to me for the moment that we have given in or given up on the core principles in favor of a more viscerally satisfying anger and resentment.”

Read his remarks below:

FLAKE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT ON SENATE FLOOR by kballuck1 on Scribd