Poll: Majority don't think Menendez should be reelected

A majority of New Jersey voters do not think Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) should be reelected to his seat in the upper chamber amid the senator's ongoing corruption trial.

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll of New Jersey voters released Wednesday, 59 percent said Menendez does not deserve to be reelected, while 19 percent said he does deserve to return to his seat.

Twenty-two percent of those polled said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

Nearly half of voters in the Garden State also disapprove of how Melendez is handling his job in the Senate. Forty-nine percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Menendez is handling his job, while 31 percent said they approve. Twenty percent said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

The number is a jump from last month's poll, which found that 50 percent of New Jersey voters did not think Menendez deserved to be re-elected. Twenty percent at the time said he did deserve to win re-election. Thirty percent of voters last month said they did not know or did not provide an answer.

The results of the recent poll come amidst an ongoing federal corruption case against the New Jersey lawmaker. Menendez pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted free trips and campaign donations from his co-defendant in the trial, Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

A judge last week reportedly declined to dismiss the charges against Menendez.

If found guilty, Menendez would not be automatically removed from office. He has not said whether he will run again.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 19 to 24, polling 1,049 likely voters in the state by cell phones and landlines. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.