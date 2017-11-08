Rand Paul shares medical update: Six broken ribs and buildup of fluid around lungs

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions McConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Cruz: It’s a mistake for House bill to raise taxes MORE (R) released an update on his medical condition Wednesday via Twitter, writing that a new X-ray found six broken ribs and a buildup of fluid around his lungs.

Paul has been in the hospital since Saturday, when he was assaulted while doing yard work. The suspect, 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after police say he attacked the Kentucky senator, who is his neighbor, while Paul was mowing his lawn.

"I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion," Paul tweeted Wednesday.

The dispute between Paul and Boucher, a Democrat, allegedly arose over yard care and not Paul's politics, according to neighbors who spoke to The New York Times.

“They just couldn’t get along. I think it had very little to do with Democrat or Republican politics,” said Jim Skaggs, the gated community's developer.

In a statement released Monday, Boucher's attorney called the incident "regrettable" but said it had nothing to do with politics.

“The unfortunate occurrence of November 3rd has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas. It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial,” said attorney Matthew Baker.

“We sincerely hope that Senator Paul is doing well and that these two gentlemen can get back to being neighbors as quickly as possible.”