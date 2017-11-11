Corker: Roy Moore's nomination was 'a bridge too far' for GOP

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTax Foundation: Senate reform bill would cost 6B GOP senators raise concerns over tax plan Dem House candidate apologizes for saying it 'shouldn't take brain cancer' for McCain to show courage MORE (R-Tenn.) blasted Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) on Saturday, saying his Senate nomination was "a bridge too far" even before sexual misconduct allegations this week.

"Look, I'm sorry, but even before these reports surfaced, Roy Moore's nomination was a bridge too far," Corker tweeted Saturday.

Corker was responding to a bombshell Washington Post story in which Moore was accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was 32.

The woman, Leigh Corfman, now 53, accused Moore of touching her over her underwear and moving her hand to touch him over his underwear. She also said that Moore gave her alcohol on at least one occasion.

Three other women also told the Post that Moore approached them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Moore has denied the allegations, saying they are "completely false.”

Two GOP senators withdrew their endorsements of Moore Friday night after one of them, Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Health Care: Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid GOP senator: CBO moving the goalposts on ObamaCare mandate Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday MORE (Utah), requested to be removed from Moore's fundraising pitches in the wake of the allegations.

Corker has emerged as a vocal critic of President Trump and some Republicans since announcing his retirement in September.