Key GOP chairman: House will not accept 'total elimination' of property tax deductions

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said Sunday the lower chamber will not accept the total elimination of state and local property tax deductions as part of the final tax reform bill.

When asked by host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” whether he can "guarantee" that "total elimination" will not be included, Brady responded, "I can."

Wallace again pressed Brady, asking if the chairman is saying the House won’t accept total elimination.

“That’s what I’m saying," Brady responded.

The Senate version of tax reform would eliminate all property tax deductions while the House measure would allow $10,000 in deductions.

Brady's response on Sunday comes after Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned that Republicans could be facing their "political doom" if they eliminate such deductions.

Brady also said on Sunday that he believes the House will pass its tax plan by Thanksgiving.

“I believe there’s strong support for this. Our Republicans in the House know that it’s time to deliver,” he said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Last week, Brady's committee passed the House tax reform bill after a contentious markup process. Democrats slammed the proposal, saying it provides tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations while cutting tax breaks for the middle-class.