Top Dem calls on Trump to speak out about Moore

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDems mull big changes after Brazile bombshell After Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Bipartisan group of lawmakers aim to reform US sugar program MORE (D-Ill.) in a Sunday show interview called on President Trump to speak out about the allegations levied against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore.

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party in America,” Durbin told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Durbin argued Trump has a responsibility to “say more and do more,” noting other members of the GOP who have called on Moore to step aside from the Senate race if the allegations prove true.

“It’s time for the president to do the same,” Durbin said.

Moore has denied that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979 when he was 32. The allegation was reported by The Washington Post, which also spoke to three other women who said Moore attempted to court them during the same time period, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.



In an interview on Friday, Moore admitted he may have dated teenaged women at that time in his life, but said he did not “remember anything like that."

The Moore campaign has argued the accusations are politically motivated.

Moore is the Republican nominee in the Alabama special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE.

-This post was updated at 4 p.m.