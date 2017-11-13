Cruz pulls support from Moore: Allegations merit ‘criminal prosecution’ if true

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Anti-gay marriage county clerk Kim Davis to seek reelection in Kentucky MORE on Monday withdrew his support from Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, saying allegations of sexual misconduct should be looked at by prosecutors.

“As it stands, I can’t urge the people of Alabama to support a campaign in the face of these charges without serious, persuasive demonstration that the charges are not true,” the Texas Republican told reporters, according to a Texas Tribune reporter.

“Both last week and this week, there are serious charges of criminal conduct that if true, not only make him unfit to serve in the Senate but merit criminal prosecution,” he added.

Cruz’s statement came hours after a fifth woman came forward during a press conference and accused Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Beverly Young Nelson alleges that Moore, who was serving as the Etowah County district attorney, sexually assaulted her in a diner parking lot in 1977, when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

Nelson said she felt empowered to come forward after The Washington Post reported last week on four other women who also claim Moore pursued a relationship with them when they were minors.

The bombshell report detailed the account of Leigh Corfman, now 53, who says Moore made unwanted sexual advances with her in 1979, when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

Cruz joined a number of Republican senators distancing themselves from Moore.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday led several senators in calling for Moore to drop out of the race, and Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), the chairman of the Senate's GOP campaign arm, said the chamber should expel Moore if he wins election in December.