Republican senators wrestle with their Roy Moore problem

Senate Republicans are stepping up pressure on Roy Moore to withdraw from the Alabama Senate race after new sexual misconduct allegations on Monday, but many stopped well short of pledging to expel him if he wins the special election next month.

Republican are wrestling with what to do about the conservative candidate in the wake of a bombshell report about Moore making sexual advances toward teenage girls, and a fifth woman coming forward on Monday who said he sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report Don't blame 'megadonors' for the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare MORE (R-Colo.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) became the first Senate Republican to specifically urge the Senate to expel Moore if he refuses to step aside and wins in December.

"If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate," Gardner said in a statement.

A few GOP senators rallied behind Gardner's comments on Monday.

Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore GOP strategist: 'There needs to be a repudiation' of Roy Moore by Republicans World leaders reach agreement on trade deal without United States: report MORE (R-Ariz.) told reporters that Moore should be kept out of the Senate "whatever it requires," and Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Flake on Moore defenders: 'This cannot be who we are' GOP senators raise concerns over tax plan MORE (R-Ariz.) said he would vote to expel Moore but didn't think it would reach that level.

Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungCongress mulls toughening foreign lobbying law The NRA's power: By the numbers The Hill's Whip List: Republicans try again on ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Ind.) also appeared to open the door to expelling Moore, saying if he doesn't step aside "we need to act to protect the integrity of the Senate."

The move would be historic for a chamber that last formally expelled a member in 1862, with most past expulsions targeting members of the Confederacy, according to the Senate Historical Office.

And the move, assuming every Democrat voted to expel Moore, would require the support of at least 19 Republican senators to reach the two-thirds threshold—considerably more than were willing to publicly back the option on Monday.

More than a dozen GOP senators either stopped short or refused to comment on questions about if the Senate should expel Moore if he wins.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynAfter Texas shooting, lawmakers question whether military has systemic reporting problem Overnight Defense: Lawmakers question military's lapse after Texas shooting | Trump asks North Korea to 'make a deal' | Senate panel approves Army pick Overnight Regulation: House passes bill to overturn joint-employer rule | Trump officials to allow work requirements for Medicaid | Lawmakers 'alarmed' by EPA's science board changes MORE (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, called the allegations against Moore "deeply disturbing" but signaled that questions about what happens if he wins were premature.

"I think that's way down the road. We'll wait and see what happens," he told reporters when asked about Gardner's push for an expulsion vote.

Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchRead Senate GOP's tax bill Senate panel to start tax bill markup on Monday Senate set for clash with House on tax bill MORE (R-Utah) declined to say if Moore should be expelled, adding that he "would need to listen to every bit of the evidence."

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonDemocratic Homeland Security members request additional DHS nominee testimony Key differences between the Senate and House tax plans Senate panel delays vote on Trump’s Homeland Security pick MORE (R-Wis.) added that questions about explosion were "hypothetical" but "it would be nice if he stepped aside."

Moore has shown no signs of backing down despite growing pressure from national Republicans for him to withdraw from the race.

Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySenators push mandatory sexual harassment training for members, staff Justice Dept drops case against woman who laughed at Sessions Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training MORE (R-Ala.) warned that if Moore continuous to face allegations of sexual misconduct with minors it would be "devastating," but that the Senate could legally have to seat him if he wins the Dec. 12 vote.

"If he's elected, I think under the Supreme Court decision we would seat him and then what will happen then, none of us knows," he said.

Shelby appeared to be referencing a 1960s case, Powell v. McCormack, in which the House refused to seat Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (D-N.Y.), who was facing misconduct allegations, by voting to "exclude" him.

The Supreme Court ruled that that while the Constitution gives Congress the ability to punish members for "disorderly" behavior, it couldn't use an exclusion vote to refuse to seat a member who was legally elected.

"[Because he was] duly elected by the voters of the 18th Congressional District of New York and was not ineligible to serve under any provision of the Constitution, the House was without power to exclude him from its membership," the Supreme Court wrote.

Multiple GOP senators, instead, reiterated that they think Moore should step down.

"It seems to me that we're getting way ahead of ourselves. What I would like to see is for Mr. Moore to immediately step aside," Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBipartisan group of lawmakers aim to reform US sugar program A bipartisan bridge opens between the House and Senate Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Maine) told reporters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCNN to air sexual harassment Town Hall featuring Gretchen Carlson, Anita Hill Trump wrestles with handling American enemy combatants Flake: Trump's call for DOJ to probe Democrats 'not normal' MORE (R-S.C.) added "I hope he steps aside. I don't see a good outcome for Mr. Moore. ...This is just a no win situation here."

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few ready to vote against it Anti-gay marriage county clerk Kim Davis to seek reelection in Kentucky MORE (R-Texas) became the latest GOP senator to pull his endorsement of Moore.

"If these allegations are true, Judge Moore should drop out now," Cruz told The Texas Tribune, adding the claims could merit “criminal prosecution.”

New allegations against Moore continued on Monday, leaving senators in the Capitol to face a mob of reporters with questions about his political fate.

During a press conference Monday with attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young Nelson said she was sexually assaulted by Moore when she was 16 years old.

And local residents of the county where Moore was once the assistant distract attorney told The New Yorker and AL.Com, an Alabama news source, that it was common knowledge that he would flirt with and try to date teenage girls.

Shelby, asked if he would support expelling Moore, sidestepped but noted the allegations were coming out "drip by drip, cut by cut."

"Well we'll see what happens in the next few days, but if you're going to see more of this come out, more damaging stories dealing with minors, it's devastating," he said, asked if there was anything Republicans could do to force Moore out.

Some GOP senators sidestepped questions on Moore entirely.

"I've already said everything I'm going to say," Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNewly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying Overnight Tech: FCC won't fine Colbert over Trump joke | Trump budget slashes science funding | Net neutrality comment period opens Appeals court decision keeps lawsuit against NSA surveillance alive MORE (R-Pa.), who over the weekend called on Moore to step down, told reporters on Monday. "If you would like to talk about something else, that's fine."

Even if Moore stepped out of race his name would still appear on the ballot. Some Republicans have floated delaying the special election or launching a write -n candidate, though it remains unclear who would have enough support to win.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) told reporters in Kentucky that Moore should step aside and that he is exploring a potential write-in campaign.

"That's an option we're looking at, whether or not there is someone who could mount a write-in successfully," he said.

A spokesman for McConnell, asked if the GOP senator supported expelling Moore, declined to comment.

But a write-in candidate would likely face a Herculean task. If Moore refuses to step down there's the threat that they could split the Republican vote, elevating Democrat Doug Jones.

Gardner noted that he hasn't discussed a write-in challenge with Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.), whom Moore defeated in the primary, or anyone else.

Shelby floated Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to join the Trump administration, as a "strong" contender if he decided that he wanted to rejoin the chamber in his old seat.