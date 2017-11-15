Alabama's senior senator will 'probably' write in candidate rather than vote for Moore

The senior senator from Alabama, Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySenators push mandatory sexual harassment training for members, staff Justice Dept drops case against woman who laughed at Sessions Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training MORE (R), said on Wednesday that he will likely write in a name during next month's Alabama special election rather than support GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"I'll vote Republican but I will probably write in a good candidate," Shelby told reporters when asked about his plans for the Dec. 12 election.

Senate Republicans are increasing pressure on Moore to withdraw from the race. The Republican candidate is facing multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct toward teenage girls.

Shelby has called on Moore to "seriously consider" dropping out.

"Well it's not a good situation. I wish we had another candidate," Shelby added on Wednesday. Shelby endorsed Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Cruz’s Democratic challenger fundraises off support of Roy Moore Moore digs in amid mounting GOP criticism MORE (R-Ala.) in the primary race. Strange was defeated by Moore.

Moore remains defiant, saying he plans to stay in the race and that he has done nothing wrong.

It's too late for Republicans to remove Moore's name from the ballot, though leadership is exploring a potential write-in option.

Shelby didn't say whose name he would write in, but noted Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE, who left the Senate to join the administration, would be the "ideal candidate."

GOP senators are warning that if Moore wins they will be legally required to seat him. But he would likely face an ethics investigation that could pave the way for an expulsion vote.