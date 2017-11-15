Graham: If Moore can't be in mall, he can't be in Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCNN to air sexual harassment Town Hall featuring Gretchen Carlson, Anita Hill Trump wrestles with handling American enemy combatants Flake: Trump's call for DOJ to probe Democrats 'not normal' MORE (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that allegations that Roy Moore was banned from an Alabama mall are the latest indication that the GOP candidate shouldn't serve in the Senate.

"I've got a general rule, if you can't be in a mall, you shouldn't be in the Senate," Graham told reporters.

He added that Moore was on a "no fly list for a mall, which to me is pretty stunning."

Residents of the county where Moore was once the assistant district attorney say it was common knowledge that he would flirt with and try to date teenage girls, The New Yorker and Alabama news outlet AL.com reported Monday.

A local Alabama reporter, referenced in The New Yorker, also noted that sources told him Moore was banned from the Gadsden Mall.

"If you get kicked out of a mall, that's a pretty bad situation to find yourself in. I think the evidence is becoming overwhelming that he had a problem," Graham added on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans are pressuring Moore to drop out of the Senate race, and warning he will face an ethics investigation if he wins the special election next month.

But Moore has shown no signs of backing down in the wake of a bombshell report about him making sexual advances toward teenage girls decades ago. A fifth woman coming forward on Monday who said he sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore, instead, has taken multiple shots at Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and denied wrongdoing.

Graham said on Wednesday that Moore is "portraying himself as a victim when really he's being held accountable for behavior that was at the minimum creepy."