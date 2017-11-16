Johnson: Moore should ‘face reality’ that he wouldn’t serve long

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonDemocratic Homeland Security members request additional DHS nominee testimony Key differences between the Senate and House tax plans Senate panel delays vote on Trump’s Homeland Security pick MORE (R-Wis.) said Thursday that Roy Moore should not expect to serve long if the Republican Alabama Senate candidate is elected following numerous sexual misconduct accusations against him.

"I really seriously doubt that Judge Roy Moore would be serving as a United States senator for very long. So he just needs to face that reality," Johnson told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I were Roy Moore, and I'm not, I would resign as being candidate and give the Alabama voters what they want, a Republican candidate that will actually be seated in the United States Senate," he said.

Johnson's comments echo those expressed by a growing chorus of GOP senators condemning Moore.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this week that he believes the women who have made accusations against Moore and that he should "step aside," while the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have both cut fundraising ties with the former judge's campaign.

Moore responded to McConnell on Wednesday, telling him to "bring it on" in a tweet.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that two additional women accused Moore of making unwanted advances toward them in the past.

The Post published a report last week that included an account from one woman who said she had a sexual encounter with Moore in 1979, when she was 14.

Moore has not signaled that he will relinquish his Senate bid, saying the accusations against him are politically motivated.