Fox News poll: Jones beating Moore by 8 points

A new poll shows Democrat Doug Jones leading by 8 points in the Alabama Senate race in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against his opponent, GOP candidate Roy Moore.

Jones is supported by 50 percent of likely voters surveyed in the deep-red state, while 42 percent of likely voters support Moore, according to the Fox News poll released Thursday. The survey was conducted Nov. 13-15.

The last Fox News poll on the race, conducted in mid-October, showed Jones and Moore tied. Another recent poll from the Senate GOP’s campaign arm showed Moore trailing by double digits.

The shocking turnaround in the polls by Jones comes amid mounting accusations against Moore that he propositioned or engaged in sexual misconduct with more than half a dozen teenage girls when he was in his 20s and 30s.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations and said he will stay in the race, despite growing calls from GOP lawmakers for him to withdraw. Alabama Republicans have generally maintained their allegiance to Moore throughout the allegations.

President Trump has not called for Moore to exit the race, and the White House said earlier Thursday that “the people of Alabama” need to decide whether Moore should serve, “not the president.”

Trump initially supported Moore's challenger in the primary election, Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), but has since endorsed Moore's bid.

Moore had been the favorite to win the Dec. 12 special election for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.