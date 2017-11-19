Franken's role in PBS David Letterman tribute cut after allegations

Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE's (D-Minn.) role in David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize special has reportedly been cut in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the senator.

The Associated Press reported that Franken will only be shown at the end of the event — scheduled to air Monday night — in an appearance that has already been taped.

Franken's role was cut by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and local affiliate WETA so as not to take away from the program as a celebration of "American humor," according to the AP.

The report comes after a woman last week accused Franken of kissing and groping her without her consent in 2006.

Franken apologized after the allegations and joined with several other lawmakers in calling for an ethics investigation into his behavior. He also sent an apology letter to Leeann Tweeden after the allegations surfaced.

A spokesperson for Franken said the Minnesota Democrat does not plan to resign from his post.

“He is spending time with his family in Washington, D.C., and will be through the Thanksgiving holiday, and he’s doing a lot of reflecting,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.