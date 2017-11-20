Conway on Moore: We want the votes to pass tax reform

White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday suggested Alabama voters should support embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore because he would vote for the GOP's tax reform legislation making its way through Congress.

“Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don’t be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime, weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners," Conway said on "Fox & Friends."

“So, vote Roy Moore?” host Brian Kilmeade interjected.

“I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through,” Conway said, calling Jones a “doctrinaire liberal.”

SMASH CUT TO FOUR DAYS EARLIER:

Kellyanne Conway on Fox & Friends: "Whatever the facts end up being, the premise, of course, the principle, the incontrovertible principle, is that there is no Senate seat worth more than a child. And we all want to put that forward." https://t.co/hMitCNLcey — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 20, 2017

Moore has been under growing pressure from numerous Republican lawmakers to drop out of the race in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

President Trump has not condemned the allegations. White House aides have called the accusations troubling.

“If he did not believe that the women’s accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore. He has not done that,” White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said Sunday.

The Washington Post first reported this month that Leigh Cofrman, now 53, recalled Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32.

Beverly Young Nelson later came forward and alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her in 1977, when she was 16 and he was 30.

Several other women have accused Moore in recent weeks of making advances on them when they were teenagers.

Moore has denied the allegations and called them a plot by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) to steal the election from Alabama voters.