Woman accuses Franken of groping during photo op

A woman is accusing Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) of inappropriately grabbing her during a photo op in 2010.

The woman, Lindsay Menz, said the incident with Franken was "uncomfortable" and made her feel "gross," CNN reported.

Menz told CNN she saw Franken at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, at a time when he was a senator.

She said Franken "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear."

"It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek," she said.

"It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt," she continued.

"I was like, oh my God, what's happening."

Franken told CNN in a statement he didn't recall this photo.

"I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture," Franken said. "I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Her story comes after Leeann Tweeden last week accused Franken of kissing and groping her without her consent in 2006 while the two were performing at a USO event. He was not a senator at the time.

Franken apologized after the woman came forward with her story and joined other lawmakers in their calls for an ethics investigation into his behavior.

A spokesperson for Franken said Sunday the senator would not resign in the wake of the allegation.