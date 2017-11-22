Communications director for Roy Moore campaign resigns

John Rogers, communications director for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, has resigned, the campaign confirmed on Wednesday.

"As we all know, campaigns make changes throughout the duration of the campaign, as do those working in the campaign," Campaign Chairman Bill Armistead said in a statement. "John made the decision to leave the campaign last Friday - any representations to the contrary are false - and we wish him well."

Washingtonian Magazine first reported the news of Rogers' departure on Wednesday.

The decision comes as Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including accusations that he made advances on teenagers when he was in his 30s.

President Trump on Tuesday appeared to back Moore and downplayed the allegations against him.

“He denies it. He totally denies it,” Trump said. “Roy Moore denies it — that’s all I can say.”

Numerous Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the race.

Moore has been defiant, refusing to drop out and calling the allegations an effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock McConnell PAC demands Moore return its money Klobuchar taking over Franken's sexual assault bill MORE (R-Ky.) to steal the election from Alabama voters.

Moore’s chief political strategist, Dean Young, on Tuesday attacked the media, establishment Republicans and Moore’s accusers.