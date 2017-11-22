Two additional woman accuse Franken of groping

Two more women have come forward with accusations that Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenReport: Conyers settled wrongful dismissal complaint over 'sexual advances' Arianna Huffington denies Franken behaved inappropriately in response to new photos Right way and wrong way MORE (D-Minn.) groped them during photo opportunities.

HuffPost reported Wednesday night that two women, who spoke under conditions of anonymity for fear of retribution, said that Franken groped them during campaign events for his initial run for Senate in 2008.

“My story is eerily similar to Lindsay Menz’s story,” the first woman said, referring to a woman who said last week that Franken groped her at the Minnesota State Fair. “He grabbed my buttocks during a photo op.”

She said she wanted to tell the story because Franken is a "serial groper."

”I saw him and asked if we could take a photo together for my mother, and we stood next to each other," she added. "And down his hand went.”

The second woman says that Franken performed a similar act, then suggested the two find a "bathroom," presumably for sex.

“My immediate reaction was disgust,” the second woman told HuffPost. “But my secondary reaction was disappointment. I was excited to be there and to meet him. And so to have that happen really deflated me. It felt like: ‘Is this really the person who is going to be in a position of power to represent our community?’”

Franken responded in a statement to HuffPost by saying that it was difficult to respond to anonymous allegations, and that he doesn't remember the described events.

“It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events," Franken's statement read.

Franken offered an apology last week after Menz and Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden came forward with accusations against the Minnesota Democrat and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member. Tweeden claims that Franken forcibly kissed her during a sketch rehearsal before a USO show, and posted a photo of the senator groping her while she was asleep.

“The first and most important thing — and if it's the only thing you care to hear, that's fine — is: I'm sorry,” he wrote.

“I respect women. I don't respect men who don’t,” Franken continued. “And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.”