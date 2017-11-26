Graham: Failure 'not an option' on taxes

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock Graham on Moore: 'We are about to give away a seat' key to Trump's agenda Tax plans show Congress putting donors over voters MORE (R-S.C.) said Sunday that “failure is not an option” when it comes to the GOP’s effort on tax reform.

“The economy needs a tax cut and the Republican Party needs to deliver, so I think we’ll get there,” Graham told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Graham said he believes Republicans will obtain the necessary votes to pass tax reform legislation, which could see a vote in the upper chamber as early as Thursday.

The House earlier this month passed its own version of a tax reform bill, which differs from the legislation currently in the Senate.

In its current form, the Senate bill would delay the cut to the corporate tax rate until 2019.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonAlabama election has GOP racing against the clock Tax bills speed up global tax race to the bottom Someone besides the president should have the nuclear codes MORE (R-Wis.) has already come out against the Senate bill, meaning the Senate GOP can only afford one more defection.