Rubio: Al Franken 'should consider resigning'

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioD.C. could rename street outside Russian embassy after Putin opponent Democrats do no good when they kick Hispanic Republicans to curb Congress faces growing health care crisis in Puerto Rico MORE (R-Fla.) on Sunday said that Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenFranken says he's 'ashamed' by allegations, will return to work Monday Anita Hill: 'Washington cannot lead the country' in addressing sexual harassment Speier: Congressional reporting system for sexual harassment 'set up to protect the harasser' MORE (D-Minn.) should consider resigning following allegations he groped women.

“I think the accusations against him, including many of which he’s admitted, are horrifying. But at this point, he's going to be before the Ethics Committee. And I would say, in fairness — although the things he’s already admitted to I find to be outrageous and offensive and I do think just on that alone he should consider resigning," Rubio told CBS Miami.

When asked whether “groping a woman’s butt,” which Franken has been accused of doing, is grounds for expulsion from the Senate, Rubio said he believes it is.

Multiple women have accused Franken of groping them during photo ops, and radio host Leeann Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed and groped her during a 2006 USO tour.

Franken has apologized and said he's "embarrassed and ashamed," but said he will return to work on Monday.

Sexual harassment has been at the forefront of discussions on Capitol Hill in recent weeks. Franken, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) and Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersClock ticking down on NSA surveillance powers Right-wing activist: ‘Kind of gratifying’ Conyers named me ‘on the way down’ Pelosi on Conyers: An individual's legacy is not a license for harassment MORE Jr. (D-Mich.) have all faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierAnita Hill: 'Washington cannot lead the country' in addressing sexual harassment Speier: Congressional reporting system for sexual harassment 'set up to protect the harasser' Speier: Trump would lose election in today's sexual harassment climate MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSpeier: Congressional reporting system for sexual harassment 'set up to protect the harasser' Defense watchdog: Misconduct reports at Pentagon increased 13 percent since 2015 Lawmakers take to Twitter to spread the Thanksgiving cheer MORE (D-N.Y.) earlier this month introduced legislation that would overhaul policies to report sexual harassment on Capitol Hill.