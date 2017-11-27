The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill

Senators are aiming for a vote this week on a Republican tax-reform plan.

The bill would temporarily cut individual tax rates and slash the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. It also includes a controversial provision to repeal ObamaCare's individual insurance mandate.

If all Senate Democrats and independents vote against the bill, Republicans can only afford two defections in the upper chamber, allowing Vice President Pence to break a tie.

Lawmakers would then have to reconcile it with the House tax-reform package, which has key differences, and pass it through both chambers before delivery to the White House.

Two Republicans, Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Graham: Failure 'not an option' on taxes Senate vote on tax cut looms next week MORE (Wis.) and Steve DainesSteven (Steve) David DainesProtect the American tradition of hunting Thanksgiving dinner Moore endorsements disappear from campaign website Alabama GOP chair warns party officials against write-in campaign MORE (Mont.), have come out against the bill. They want better treatment for so-called pass-through businesses like partnerships but are still negotiating.

Other conservatives have raised concerns about the deficit, while centrists such as Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Five health-care fights facing Congress in December Senate vote on tax cut looms next week MORE (R-Alaska) have floated measures to stabilize the ObamaCare insurance markets.

A key test could come Tuesday when the Senate Budget Committee takes up the bill. Republicans have a narrow 12-11 majority on the panel and two GOP senators have already threatened that they could vote no in committee.

Here is a look at how the votes are stacking up.

The Hill will be updating this list.

This list was last updated at 7:24 p.m. Latest updates: Sens. Steve Daines (Mont.), Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulLawmakers take to Twitter to spread the Thanksgiving cheer Rand Paul and wife release Thanksgiving video following senator's attack Rand Paul's wife rips media coverage after husband's attack MORE (Ky.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate vote on tax cut looms next week Non-profits and charities can't afford to lose grassroots donors due to tax reform Fox News host on Moore: 'I would kick his head in if it was one of my daughters' MORE (Okla.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstHouse passes bill to curb presidential pensions Senators push mandatory sexual harassment training for members, staff We must do more to celebrate women small business owners MORE (Iowa) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisCongress must vote for public health protection and reject the nomination of Dourson to EPA post GOP defends Trump judicial nominee with no trial experience Overnight Energy: Chemical safety regulator's nomination at risk | Watchdog scolds Zinke on travel records | Keystone pipeline spills 210,000 gallons of oil MORE (N.C.).

No (2)

Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.) — Daines on Monday became the second Republican to oppose the bill in its current form. "Sen. Daines has concerns with how the tax bill looks at Main Street versus large corporations," an aide told The Hill. "The senator wants changes to the tax-cut bill that ensure Main Street businesses are not put at a competitive disadvantage against large corporations." The aide said the senator "remains optimistic and is continuing to work with colleagues" on changes.

Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) — Johnson opposes the current bill, saying it doesn’t do enough to help “pass-through” businesses. He is still negotiating with leaders and has said he is optimistic he can get to "yes." But Johnson wants those changes soon. On Monday, he threatened to vote against the bill in the Senate Budget Committee. “I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen in committee, we’re working diligently to fix the problem. If we develop a fix prior to committee, I’ll probably support it but if we don’t, I’ll vote against it,” he said.

Uncertain/unclear (7)

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Senate financial reform lacks a vision for digital age Senate vote on tax cut looms next week MORE (Tenn.) — Corker told reporters he wouldn’t vote for a bill that raises the deficit. Asked Monday if he could vote against the bill in the Senate Budget Committee, Corker told reporters it was "very possible." He wants the bill to include a "backstop" in case economic projections are off.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Five health-care fights facing Congress in December Maine lawmakers denounce FCC plan to end net neutrality MORE (Maine) — Collins told reporters she is “still trying to change” the Senate bill.

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Flake: GOP backing Moore over Dem 'is political tribalism at its worst' Arpaio being sued for allegedly pursuing case trying to do political damage to Flake: report MORE (Ariz.) — “I remain concerned over how the current tax reform proposals will grow the already staggering national debt by opting for short-term fixes while ignoring long-term problems for taxpayers and the economy,” Flake said in a statement. “We must achieve real tax reform crafted in a fiscally responsible manner. I look forward to working with my colleagues during a full and robust debate on the Senate floor to deliver on that goal.” Flake is retiring after his term.

Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) — Lankford said in a Nov. 27 news conference that he would like to support the bill but has concerns about the debt.

Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainTrump touts 'big week for tax cuts' as Senate GOP nears critical vote Five health-care fights facing Congress in December State Department wracked by departures under Trump: report MORE (Ariz.) — McCain praised the Senate Finance Committee for moving the bill through regular order, but has also raised concerns about the impact on the deficit.

Sen. Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranOvernight Cybersecurity: Kushner was contacted about WikiLeaks before election | Tech experts blast Trump's 'extreme vetting' plan | Senate passes defense bill with measure to modernize feds' IT Ensuring that defense agencies will have access to a community of entrepreneurs and innovators Provision to modernize federal IT in compromise defense bill MORE (Kan.) — Moran told constituents over the Thanksgiving recess that he has “encouraged the leadership” to drop the repeal of the individual mandate and questioned the bill's impact on the deficit. Moran also raised concerns about a provision of the House bill that would tax qualified tuition waivers as income.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — Murkowski backs a measure to repeal the ObamaCare individual insurance mandate in the tax bill, but has not offered support for the full bill.

Likely/leaning yes (2)

Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeClock ticking down on NSA surveillance powers Prominent conservative passes on Utah Senate bid Johnson says he will not support tax-reform bill MORE (Utah) — Lee is likely "yes" after the Senate Finance Committee raised the child tax credit.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioD.C. could rename street outside Russian embassy after Putin opponent Democrats do no good when they kick Hispanic Republicans to curb Congress faces growing health care crisis in Puerto Rico MORE (Fla.) — Rubio is likely "yes" after getting an increase in the child tax credit.

Yes (22)

Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrCongress must vote for public health protection and reject the nomination of Dourson to EPA post Overnight Energy: Chemical safety regulator's nomination at risk | Watchdog scolds Zinke on travel records | Keystone pipeline spills 210,000 gallons of oil Overnight Regulation: Senators unveil bipartisan gun background check bill | FCC rolls back media regs | Family leave credit added to tax bill | Senate confirms banking watchdog MORE (N.C.) — Burr voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Moore CapitoOvernight Finance: Senate tax bill will include ObamaCare mandate repeal | Stock surge raises pressure for GOP to deliver tax reform | Ryan hints at short-term spending bill | House votes to overhaul federal flood insurance GOP senator: Congress may ‘stumble’ on paying for Trump's infrastructure plan Overnight Tech: Dems want FCC chair investigated over Sinclair merger | Google faces state antitrust probe | Qualcomm rejects Broadcom offer | Startups criticize plan to tax employees' stocks MORE (W.Va.) — “For West Virginians and so many Americans across the country, the status quo just isn’t working, and this is our opportunity to change it,” Capito said in a statement.

Sen. Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyTrump met Senate Republicans on ObamaCare fix Senate GOP tax bill will include repeal of ObamaCare mandate Alabama GOP chair warns party officials against write-in campaign MORE (La.) — Cassidy said in a floor speech that under the Senate tax bill his constituents “will increase their take-home pay, they'll have higher wages, they will have a better life.” He voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynFive health-care fights facing Congress in December GOP bets that tax bill will unlock corporate cash overseas GOP senator: ObamaCare fix could be in funding bill MORE (Texas) — The No. 2 Republican in the chamber said in a floor speech that the Senate framework “is designed to cut taxes for middle-class families, not millionaires. It's to help small businesses grow and create more jobs. It's to provide relief for hardworking families by increasing the standard deduction.” Cornyn voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoSenate financial reform lacks a vision for digital age Scott Garrett poses real threat to EXIM Bank, small businesses Usually friendly, GOP may anger big banks with tax plans MORE (Idaho) — Crapo voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziGOP senators ask Trump for meeting on biofuels mandate Senate budget just the latest attack on seniors Week ahead: GOP's next steps on tax reform | Fed chief speculation heats up | Senate to vote on disaster relief MORE (Wyo.) — Enzi said in a statement that the legislation “will help grow the economy, create more jobs and raise wages. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help pass tax relief to not only benefit hardworking Americans, but make our economy and country stronger.” He voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) — "It is long overdue for our country to pursue a simpler tax code that provides much-needed relief for hardworking Iowans that puts our economy back on track," Ernst wrote in an op-ed for the Des Moines Register.

Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGOP bets that tax bill will unlock corporate cash overseas The Hill's 12:30 Report FBI informant gathered years of evidence on Russian push for US nuclear fuel deals, including Uranium One, memos show MORE (Iowa) — Grassley said in a statement that the bill “takes a giant step forward to make our tax code simpler, fairer and more competitive.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchStates preparing for children's health insurance program to run out of funding: report Trump looms large in AT&T antitrust battle Tax reform and innovation – good news and a cloud MORE (Utah) — Hatch is the Finance Committee Chairman and one of the architects of the bill.

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerAnother perfect storm: Why we must act before flood insurance runs dry Senators introduce bipartisan gun background check bill Dem PAC bullish on Senate chances MORE (Nev.) — Heller voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee. He is considered the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection in 2018.

Sen. John Hoeven John Henry HoevenOvernight Health Care: Initial Senate tax bill doesn't repeal ObamaCare mandate | 600K sign up for ObamaCare in first four days | Feds crack down on opioid trafficking Overnight Finance: Senate GOP unveils different approach on tax reform | House tax bill heads to floor | House leaders eye vote next week | AT&T denies pressure for CNN sale Adoption tax credit restored after conservative backlash MORE (N.D.) — Hoeven said in a statement that “the Senate tax relief draft lowers rates for individuals and small businesses, including our farmers and ranchers, which is good for North Dakota and good for our nation.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson John (Johnny) Hardy IsaksonQuestions loom over Franken ethics probe Senate ethics panel resumes Menendez probe after judge declares mistrial Signs of progress, challenges in fighting Alzheimer's MORE (Ga.) — Isakson said the tax package “will simplify our broken tax code and show the world that the United States will again be a world-class competitor in the global marketplace.” He voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellClock ticking down on NSA surveillance powers Flake: GOP backing Moore over Dem 'is political tribalism at its worst' Associate: Bannon’s focus not on House incumbents MORE (Ky.)

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) — Paul said he would have preferred a larger cut but hailed the bill for including repeal of the ObamaCare mandate. "I’ve fought for and received major changes for the better — and I plan to vote for this bill as it stands right now," he said Monday in an op-ed for Fox News. "I urge my colleagues to do the same."

Sen. David Perdue (Ga.) — Perdue said in a statement that “we are on track to deliver results and fundamentally change this tax code ... With this outline, we are one step closer to accomplishing this goal. You can feel the momentum building, and by the end of the holiday season, taxpayers should have something great to celebrate: tax cuts, a simpler tax code and a more competitive America.”

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanTrump draws criticism for position on Roy Moore GOP senator: We shouldn’t play games with dueling CFPB appointments Sunday shows preview: Anticipation builds ahead of Senate vote on tax cuts MORE (Ohio) — Portman voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsTax reform and innovation – good news and a cloud Fight erupts over tax credit for 'orphan' disease drugs Senate ethics panel resumes Menendez probe after judge declares mistrial MORE (Kan.) — Roberts voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTim Scott: Trump’s moral authority not compromised by stance on Roy Moore Trump draws criticism for position on Roy Moore Tim Scott: Trump not singling out minority athletes MORE (S.C.) — Scott voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGetting gig-y with it: We should support Thune's GIG Act Trump draws criticism for position on Roy Moore GOP senator predicts Trump's appointment will win in CFPB director battle MORE (S.D.) — Thune said on Twitter that “the American people deserve a tax code that works for them, not against them. That grows their paychecks, instead of shrinking them. ... And that’s exactly what we’re going to give them, starting today.” He voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.) — Tillis is a "yes" on the tax bill.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNewly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying Overnight Tech: FCC won't fine Colbert over Trump joke | Trump budget slashes science funding | Net neutrality comment period opens Appeals court decision keeps lawsuit against NSA surveillance alive MORE (Pa.) — Toomey said in a statement that “this tax reform package is going to directly lower the tax bill, and therefore, be a pay raise for the overwhelming, vast majority of Pennsylvanians who are getting up every day and going to work and supporting their families. And that’s very good news.” He voted for the bill in the Senate Finance Committee.

Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerUS warship collides with Japanese tug boat FCC votes to limit program funding internet access for low-income communities Senate passes resolution requiring mandatory sexual harassment training MORE (Miss.) — “I am eager to roll up my sleeves — working nights if necessary, working weekends if necessary — to get this bill to the president’s desk,” Wicker said in a statement.