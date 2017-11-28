Bannon to stump for Roy Moore in Alabama

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will campaign next week with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R), CNN reported Tuesday.

“I look forward to standing with Judge Moore and all of the Alabama deplorables in the fight to elect him to the United States Senate, and send shockwaves to the political media elites,” Bannon told the network.

The two will appear together at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, on Dec. 5, CNN reported. Bannon's appearance will come one week before the election between Moore and Doug Jones (D) to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAlabama GOP senator: I voted for a write-in instead of Moore FreedomWatch sues to remove Mueller White House might ban staff from using personal mobile phones: report MORE.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims from women that Moore initiated a sexual relationship with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied the claims, calling them an effort by Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) and the media to steal the election from Alabama voters.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have called on Moore to step aside in the race, but Moore has refused.

President Trump last week all but endorsed Moore, saying he doesn't want a liberal to fill the Senate seat, and adding that Moore has denied the allegations.

The White House has said Trump has no plans to campaign with Moore.

Bannon backed Moore in his September GOP primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeAlabama GOP senator: I voted for a write-in instead of Moore Trump draws criticism for position on Roy Moore Trump rips Moore challenger: We don't need a 'Schumer/Pelosi puppet' MORE (R-Ala.), despite Strange earning the support of President Trump and other Republican lawmakers.