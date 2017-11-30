Corker: Tillerson said he's unaware of plans to remove him

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGOP in furious push for tax-reform votes Two Budget Committee GOP senators threaten to vote against tax bill State Dept official in charge of Tillerson’s agency overhaul resigns after three months MORE (R-Tenn.) said Thursday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonState Dept official in charge of Tillerson’s agency overhaul resigns after three months State Department wracked by departures under Trump: report Tillerson refused to meet with State Dept security chief: report MORE told him he was not aware of any plans to force him out of the State Department.

”He’s conducting business, as is the norm, and is unaware of anything changing,” Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters, according to Reuters.

Corker reportedly spoke with Tillerson on Thursday, when The New York Times reported that the White House had developed a plan to remove the secretary of State and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoCIA not inviting reporters to annual holiday party: report Overnight Cybersecurity: WH details rules for handling hacking tools | UK claims Russia behind widespread hacks | Bill to save cyber diplomacy office advances America's decision on North Korea hinges on Trump's success in Asia MORE sometime in the next several weeks.

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom CottonGOP sen: Fire anyone in CFPB who disobeys Mulvaney Five health-care fights facing Congress in December Cotton: I hope we go back to health care next year MORE (R-Ark.) would then reportedly be tapped to replace Pompeo at the CIA.

Corker, who announced in September that he would not seek reelection in 2018, has been a staunch ally of Tillerson on Capitol Hill, though he has also spoken critically of the secretary's efforts to overhaul the State Department.

Tillerson's tenure at the State Department has long appeared tenuous. He has clashed with the president on certain foreign policy issues, like the Iran nuclear deal.