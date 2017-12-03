McConnell: 'Impossible' to promise every member of middle class gets a tax cut

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' McConnell works to salvage tax bill MORE (R-Ky.) said Sunday that “it’s impossible” to promise that the GOP's tax overhaul will lower the taxes of every person in the middle class.

“Well, it’s impossible to do that,” McConnell told ABC News’s “This Week."

“You can’t craft any bill that would guarantee no one was in a special category that might get a tax increase,” the majority leader added.

McConnell’s interview comes after the Senate early Saturday passed its tax-reform bill, which includes the repeal of ObamaCare’s individual mandate.

“Every segment of taxpayers, every category of taxpayers, on average, gets significant relief,” McConnell said of the bill on Sunday.