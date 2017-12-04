Hatch defends Trump for endorsing Moore: 'I don't think he had any choice'

Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill GOP sets 23 percent deduction for small businesses to save tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill MORE (R-Utah) is defending President Trump's decision to endorse Roy Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct, saying he had to support "the only Republican" candidate running for the open Alabama Senate seat.

"I don't think he had any choice but to do that," Hatch told the White House press pool on Tuesday. "That's the only Republican we can get down there."

The Utah senator also appeared to downplay the accusations, which come from women who say they were as young as 14 at the time, pointing out that the alleged offenses took place a long time ago.

"Many of the things he allegedly did were decades ago," he added.

Trump early Monday endorsed Moore, saying his vote is needed in narrowly GOP-controlled Senate, despite multiple women saying he made unwanted sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was a man in his 30s.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

"The President had a positive call with Judge Roy Moore during which they discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the President endorsed Judge Moore's campaign," said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Moore is going to face off with Democratic candidate Doug Jones on Dec. 12 for the seat Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsWhite House calls on Congress to secure borders after verdict in Steinle case Trump’s Russian winter grows colder with Flynn plea deal Justice Department considering federal charges in Steinle case MORE left open when Trump tapped him to become his attorney general.

Trump also told pool reporters on Monday while traveling in Utah that he was urging to Hatch to run for an eighth term in 2018.

Trump's remarks come after reports surfaced that the president wants Hatch to run again in order to prevent Mitt Romney from tossing his name into the Senate race.

Hours after Trump backed Moore — telling him "Go get 'em Roy" in a phone call from Air Force One — Romney slammed the idea of the former state supreme court chief justice becoming a senator.