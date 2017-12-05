Bannon mocks Flake for only donating $100 to Dem in Alabama: 'Are you kidding me?'

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Tuesday ripped Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE (R-Ariz.) for writing a $100 check for Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones (D).

“Did he sign a check today, $100 to Jones? If you’re going to write a check, write a check,” Bannon said during his speech at a rally for Republican candidate Roy Moore.

“Don’t give the man $100. Are you kidding me? Hey Flake, this is why your approval rating in your home state is like 11 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flake, a frequent critic of Moore’s, tweeted on Tuesday that he was donating $100 to Jones’s campaign, writing in the memo line of the check “Country over Party."

Flake, who previously announced he would not seek reelection in 2018, said Monday that a win for Moore is "no win victory for the GOP and the nation."

Bannon remarked on Flake's reelection chances on Tuesday, asserting that the Arizona Republican "had no chance of winning."

Moore is facing allegations from multiple women who have accused him of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

One woman has accused Moore of touching her sexually when she was 14, and another has said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Flake said prior to the sexual misconduct allegations that he would not support Moore, citing the candidate's past comments that Muslims should not be able to serve in Congress.