Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad'

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseGOP senator: Flake donation to Alabama Dem 'a bad idea' Government must not kill the golden goose in new digital age The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill MORE (R-Neb.) said on Wednesday the Republican National Committee's (RNC) decision to resume its support for GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was a "bad decision" and signaled a "sad day."

"This is a bad decision and very sad day. I believe the women--and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent?" Sasse said in a tweet.

This is a bad decision and very sad day. I believe the women--and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent? https://t.co/sNCiQbOgIg — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

If the political committee that I'm a part of (the NRSC) decides to contribute here, I will no longer be a donor to or fund-raiser for it. https://t.co/uN8nsPfCBU — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 6, 2017

The RNC announced earlier this week that it would support Moore after originally severing ties with him over the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former judge.

Several women alleged that Moore pursued relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

President Trump endorsed Moore on Monday, citing the need for a Republican in the Senate.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Other Republicans have pushed back on Trump's endorsement, most notably Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMoore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign Bannon rips Romney for Moore criticism: 'He’s still bitter' Bannon mocks Flake for only donating 0 to Dem in Alabama: 'Are you kidding me?' MORE (R-Ariz.) who went as far as donating to Moore's Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

Sasse stopped short of that, though, saying it was a bad idea.