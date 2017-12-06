FEATURED:

 

Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad'

By Julia Manchester - 12/06/17 07:45 AM EST
Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad'
© Greg Nash

Sen. Ben SasseBenjamin (Ben) Eric SasseGOP senator: Flake donation to Alabama Dem 'a bad idea' Government must not kill the golden goose in new digital age The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill MORE (R-Neb.) said on Wednesday the Republican National Committee's (RNC) decision to resume its support for GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was a "bad decision" and signaled a "sad day." 

"This is a bad decision and very sad day. I believe the women--and RNC previously did too. What's changed? Or is the party just indifferent?" Sasse said in a tweet. 

The RNC announced earlier this week that it would support Moore after  originally severing ties with him over the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former judge. 

Several women alleged that Moore pursued relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

President Trump endorsed Moore on Monday, citing the need for a Republican in the Senate. 

Other Republicans have pushed back on Trump's endorsement, most notably Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMoore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign Bannon rips Romney for Moore criticism: 'He’s still bitter' Bannon mocks Flake for only donating 0 to Dem in Alabama: 'Are you kidding me?' MORE (R-Ariz.) who went as far as donating to Moore's Democratic opponent Doug Jones. 

Sasse stopped short of that, though, saying it was a bad idea. 

Tags Jeff Flake Ben Sasse Ben Sasse; RNC; Roy Moore