Another woman says Franken tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006: report

A woman is accusing Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDem rep Moulton calls on Franken to resign Time is too politically correct to crown a worthy ‘Person of the Year’ Conyers resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations MORE (D-Minn.) of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006.

The woman — who was a former Democratic congressional aide — said the Minnesota Democrat attempted to forcibly kiss her in 2006 following a taping of his radio show.

“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked,” the aide said in an interview with Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.’ ”

The allegation is from 2006 — before Franken became a senator.

Franken said in a statement to Politico that the allegation is "categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous."

"I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation,” he said in the statement.

Franken is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman last month accused Franken of groping her in 2003. An L.A. radio host accused Franken of kissing and groping her without consent in 2006. Other women have alleged Franken touched them inappropriately during photo ops.

Franken has apologized for his behavior and said he is prepared to cooperate with an ethics investigation. He has also said he is "ashamed" by the allegations.