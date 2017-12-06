Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense'

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseGOP senator: Flake donation to Alabama Dem 'a bad idea' Government must not kill the golden goose in new digital age The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on Senate tax bill MORE (R-Neb.) is knocking the Republican National Committee (RNC) for restarting help for GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore ahead of that state's special election next week.

"I started by criticizing the RNC for giving money to somebody that they explicitly admitted in the past that they believed these women in Alabama, and somehow now the RNC is giving money," Sasse told reporters outside of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

He added that "it doesn’t make any sense, if you believe the victims, you don’t give money to this guy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasse, who was asked about his criticism of GOP Sen.'s (Ariz.) donation to Democratic candidate Doug Jones, noted he is also frustrated with the RNC's decision to restart help for Moore following President Trump's endorsement this week.

Several women have accused Moore of inappropriate sexual contact, or pursuing relationships with them, when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

Sasse got pushback on social media on Tuesday when he called Flake's $100 donation to Jones a "bad idea."

He took shots at both parties on Wednesday, arguing voters should push for better choices during elections.

"I think we have too much binary nonsense in our politics right now. It's pretty obvious that the political parties stink," Sasse added.