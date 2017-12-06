Franken to make announcement Thursday amid calls for him to step down

Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDem rep Moulton calls on Franken to resign Time is too politically correct to crown a worthy ‘Person of the Year’ Conyers resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations MORE (D-Minn.) will make an announcement on Thursday as he faces growing calls from his colleagues to step aside over sexual misconduct allegations.



Franken's office, in a note to reporters, said he "will be making an announcement tomorrow."



The notice didn't specify what the announcement will be about or what Franken will say.





But the announcement comes as a growing number of his Democratic colleagues call on him to resign after another woman accused him of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006.



Roughly a dozen Democratic senators have called on Franken to step aside on Wednesday. The new pressure for Franken to leave the Senate started after six female senators released statements in quick succession.



The calls for Franken to resign are a shift from even last week when Democratic senators dodged questions by noting that they wanted to wait for the Ethics Committee investigation.



Franken has been battling allegations of sexual misconduct since mid-November when radio host Leeann Tweeden said he kissed and groped her without her consent during a 2006 USO tour.



Since then, multiple women have come forward saying Franken inappropriately touched them.