Poll: Majority of voters say Moore should be expelled from Senate if elected

A majority of voters surveyed in a new poll think Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore should be expelled from the Senate if he is elected.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday finds 61 percent of voters polled think the Senate should expel Moore if he wins Tuesday's Alabama Senate race.

Another 17 percent said that Moore should be allowed to stay in office while 22 percent said they didn't know or didn't have an opinion.

Among Republicans, 45 percent of respondents said Moore should be expelled if elected, while more than three-quarters of Democrats – 77 percent – said Moore should be expelled if he wins.

The poll also found that a majority of voters, 53 percent, think that when casting their votes, a candidate's policy positions are more important than a candidate's character.

Thirty-two percent of respondents said a candidate's character is more important to them when casting their ballots.

The survey results come as voters head to the polls Tuesday for the special Senate election in Alabama.

Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in the race. He holds a 2.2-point lead over Jones, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Moore is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. Other women have also alleged Moore pursued sexual and romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Last week, President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE endorsed Moore. Trump also recorded a robocall in which he urged voters to elect Moore and reject Jones.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,955 registered voters across the country was conducted Dec. 8-11 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.