Franken successor to be announced Wednesday

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) will announce his pick to replace Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) in the Senate on Wednesday.

Dayton's office said he will make an announcement on Wednesday morning from the state Capitol.

Franken announced last week during a defiant Senate floor speech that he would step down after several women came forward and accused him of inappropriate conduct, including forced kissing and groping.

"I know in my heart that nothing I have done as a senator, nothing, has brought dishonor on this institution, and I am confident that the Ethics Committee would agree," he said from the Senate floor. "Nevertheless, today I am announcing that in the coming weeks I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate."

Whoever Dayton selects will serve until a special election in 2018, when an election will decide who fills out the remainder of Franken's term.

A second election will be held in 2020 for a full six-year term.

It was reported last week that Dayton would likely appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith (D) to replace Franken.

But Dayton countered that he had not made a decision.