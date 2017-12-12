Top Senate campaign Dem to Trump: We'll make sure voters don't forget your support for Moore

The chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenSenate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank Republicans pursue two-week spending bill North Korea signals intent to 'complete' its nuclear force MORE (Md.), took a shot at President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in a statement Tuesday after Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones’s (D) stunning victory in the special election.

“President Trump, Republican Senate candidates and the Republican National Committee showed us exactly who they are by standing with Roy Moore--and we will make sure voters do not forget it,” Van Hollen said, according to Politico.

Jones's stunning victory over Republican opponent Roy Moore follows a closely watched campaign to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore was accused of sexual misconduct last month by multiple women, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations, but faced calls to drop out of the race from top Republicans, and saw his fundraising support from the National Republican Senate Committee.



The Republican National Committee also cut off support for Moore, but reinstated its support in the final week of the race.



President Trump threw his support behind Moore, however, urging his followers on Twitter to vote for Moore and holding a campaign rally near the Alabama border in support of Moore.



Trump also recorded a robocall for Moore in the final days of the race, and attacked Jones as a “Schumer/Pelosi puppet.”

Jones’s victory tightens Republicans’ margin in the Senate, giving them just a 51-49 advantage over Democrats heading into the 2018 midterm elections.